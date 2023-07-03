CHEAT SHEET
    Man Arrested After House Fire Killed 6 in South Carolina

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    The roof-mounted lightbar of an emergency vehicle police car

    Eugene Lucky Photography/Getty

    Cops discovered only one survivor after answering the call of a house fire in South Carolina on Sunday morning, with six more bodies discovered in the inferno. The identities of the deceased and the one survivor have not been released, nor a motive for the fatal fire, though a murder investigation has since been launched. The victim is in a critical condition, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A 33-year-old man identified as Ryan Lenard Manigo has been arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim, police said, adding that he faces additional charges pending identifications of the additional six victims. His relationship, if any, to the victims, is currently unknown.

