CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Arrested After House Fire Killed 6 in South Carolina
FATAL INFERNO
Cops discovered only one survivor after answering the call of a house fire in South Carolina on Sunday morning, with six more bodies discovered in the inferno. The identities of the deceased and the one survivor have not been released, nor a motive for the fatal fire, though a murder investigation has since been launched. The victim is in a critical condition, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A 33-year-old man identified as Ryan Lenard Manigo has been arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim, police said, adding that he faces additional charges pending identifications of the additional six victims. His relationship, if any, to the victims, is currently unknown.