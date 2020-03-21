Man Arrested After Letting Dad Die on Feces-Covered Mattress
A Maryland man was arrested Friday after allegedly letting his father die on a mattress soaked in his own bodily fluids and abusing him, according to CBS Baltimore and Anne Arundel County Police Department. Danny Norris, 56, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and other related charges for his father’s Nov. 2019 death. Police said Norris called authorities to report a medical emergency regarding his 91-year-old father. When paramedics arrived, they found Elmer Norris lying in a “sunken mattress” and in his own bodily fluids in a littered, bug-infested bedroom. “Paramedics had to physically cut Elmer Norris from his mattress before transporting him to the hospital because he was stuck to the top layer of fabric by dried excrement,” police wrote in a news release, adding that items like bottle caps were found underneath him and caused ulcers on his skin. He was transported to a hospital but died from “pneumonia with ulcers as a consequence of neglect.”
Danny Norris told officials that his father had been bedridden for the last month of his life. According to police, he was aware of the sanitary conditions his father was in but said there “wasn’t much he could do to help his father.” Authorities discovered that Danny Norris lived with his father, and often changed the locks to the home and refused to answer the phone to prevent anyone from checking-in on Elmer Norris’ well-being.