Man Arrested for Getting on Wrong Plane
STOWAWAY
A man was detained by law enforcement after “incorrectly” boarding an EasyJet plane at Manchester Airport. The traveler was reportedly ticketed for a different flight on the airline, but erroneously gained entry to a Milan-bound shuttle on Friday. According to the Greater Manchester Police, the man “embarked on a flight without the correct documentation.” An agency spokesperson said the individual was arrested on suspicion of hiding themselves with the aim of “being carried in an aircraft without consent and intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.” Following his arrest, the flight was delayed while all passengers on the plane disembarked for additional security checks. Authorities found nothing suspicious onboard, nor do they suspect the incident was terror-related. “Safety and security is our highest priority and so we will now work with our ground partner at Manchester Airport to understand how he was able to board the flight,” an EasyJet representative told the BBC. The airline, however, added that they are unable to provide any further details while the investigation is ongoing.