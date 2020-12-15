Man Charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Admitted He Tried to Block Him: Body Cam
YIKES
The Georgia man charged with murder after recording the shocking video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot to death admitted to police he tried to block the 25-year-old from running away, according to new body-cam footage obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The footage, which shows police responding to Arbery’s shooting and interviewing the three suspects involved, highlights the chaos in the aftermath of the Feb. 23 incident on a residential street in Georgia. William “Roddie” Bryan, who faces murder and false imprisonment charges, is heard telling police he tried to “block” Arbery as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, chased him.
“When I see him, I knew, hate that people were getting broken into out here, you know. So, I hollered at them and said, ‘Y’all got him?’ And he just kept running. He was full-blown running,” Bryan says to police. “… They got down to the end down there somewhere, must’ve passed him. Because I pulled out of my driveway, was going to try to block him. But he was going all around. I made a few moves at him, you know. And he didn’t stop.” That admission contradicts Bryan’s earlier assertion that he was not involved in the incident. Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, told The Daily Beast that despite the new video his “position hasn’t changed” about his client. “We stand by what we said in May and we have nothing to add,” Gough said. “Roddie Bryan is not now, and has never been, more than a witness to the shooting.”
The video also shows Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, covered in blood and pacing a few feet away from the 25-year-old Black man. McMichael’s father has also been charged with murder. “Last thing I ever wanted to do in my life,” the younger McMichael is heard telling an officer. “If he had stopped this wouldn’t have happened.”