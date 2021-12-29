Boston Man Hospitalized After Nerf Gun Attack Goes Off Rails
AMBUSHED
A 66-year-old man has been hospitalized after “juveniles” wielding Nerf guns attacked him at a downtown Boston train station, authorities said. Transit police for the MBTA said the incident occurred at the Downtown Crossing station at around 7 p.m. Monday, when “a group of 6 to 7 juveniles ranging in age from 14 to 16” began engaging in “harassing and intimidating behavior” against passengers. It was at this point that the 66-year-old man entered, only to be met by the teens “shooting projectiles at the victim [with their Nerf guns], striking him in his head,” police said in a statement. The teens then allegedly pounced on him, punching him repeatedly and throwing him into a wall before fleeing on an outbound train. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Three males were later booked on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over 60 years of age.