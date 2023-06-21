CHEAT SHEET
Man Leaves Nasty Surprise Before Storming Pierce Brosnan’s Home: Cops
A strange and disgusting series of events unfolded at Pierce Brosnan’s Malibu home Monday afternoon when a man urinated and defecated in a neighbor’s backyard before entering the actor’s home to clean himself, TMZ reported. Local authorities said that after the man was spotted letting it all out and rummaging through garbage near the James Bond star’s estate, he waltzed into Brosnan’s laundry room and used the water to wash up. The man fled once the police arrived at the scene but was quickly found cowering behind rocks along the beach. He has been arrested for burglary of Brosnan’s water, according to TMZ. It is not known if Brosnan himself was at home to witness the incident, but cops say his wife was.