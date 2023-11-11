CHEAT SHEET
Fake Priest Accused of Targeting Churches in Multiple States
A man posing as a priest has allegedly targeted numerous churches across Texas while he is on the lam for theft and burglary charges in other states. Identifying himself as “Father Martin,” the man has visited at least six parishes in Texas and allegedly stole cash from one church, The Dallas Morning News reported. The man has warrants out for his arrest over burglary offenses and is wanted in Pennsylvania and California. “His access was limited to mainly public areas,” Catholic Diocese of Dallas communications director Katy Kiser told the Morning News. “He was seen going into an upstairs area of one facility that was not for public access but the doors were all locked.”