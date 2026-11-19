THEME PARK TRAGEDY Man Who Fell Off Six Flags Coaster’s Cause of Death Revealed Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was celebrating his niece’s birthday at the park. Getty Images/Rick Diamond # 3

The man who fell off a Six Flags Over Georgia rollercoaster last month died from blunt force injuries, according to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ. Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, was ejected from the 200-foot-tall Goliath ride—a “hypercoaster” that reaches nearly 70 miles per hour. His death was ruled an accident. Kariem was a longtime IT specialist and technology teacher for an Atlanta charter school. A relative told ABC News that he was at Six Flags Over Georgia to celebrate his niece’s birthday. The amusement park closed for four days following the incident, and the Goliath ride remains temporarily closed. Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly said in a statement to People last month that the company will add seatbelts to more of its rollercoasters. “Our hearts remain with the family and loved ones of Hassan Kariem, those injured, and everyone impacted by the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia,” Reilly said.

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