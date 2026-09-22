Man Who Won $167 Million Lottery Jackpot Arrested

A Kentucky man who won a record $167.3 million Powerball jackpot has been arrested after police found him drunk and asleep in a running car parked outside a Walmart. Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle stopped in an intersection before finding James Farthing alone in a white Mustang near a charging station. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to knock repeatedly on the window to wake the lottery winner, who smelled of alcohol and marijuana, had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech, and struggled to maintain his balance. Farthing claimed a woman had driven him to the parking lot and left him there, but police surveillance footage showed no one exiting the vehicle after it parked. The incident marks Farthing’s fifth arrest since taking home the historic payout in April 2025. His legal troubles include a July arrest for first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault tied to domestic violence allegations. Farthing was booked into the Scott County Detention Center on a charge of public alcohol intoxication.
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