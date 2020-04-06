CHEAT SHEET
    U.K. Soccer Star Apologizes for Party With Sex Workers During Lockdown

    BAWDY BASH

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Justin Setterfield/Getty

    A British soccer star is in hot water for hosting a party with sex workers in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules. Kyle Walker of Manchester City apologized for “the choices I made last week” in a statement after a report on the bawdy bash. “My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: stay home, stay safe,” he said. Manchester City said it is investigating and that Walker may face disciplinary action.

