U.K. Soccer Star Apologizes for Party With Sex Workers During Lockdown

Read it at BBC
A British soccer star is in hot water for hosting a party with sex workers in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules. Kyle Walker of Manchester City apologized for “the choices I made last week” in a statement after a report on the bawdy bash. “My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: stay home, stay safe,” he said. Manchester City said it is investigating and that Walker may face disciplinary action.