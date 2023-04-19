Manhattan Parking Garage Collapse Victim Was Its Longtime Manager
‘SO SHOCKED’
The longtime manager of a Manhattan parking garage was the lone victim of Tuesday’s tragic collapse, according to multiple local news outlets. Willis Moore, 59, was a work at the Central Parking Systems garage in Lower Manhattan when several upper floors caved in on Tuesday afternoon, causing the four-story structure to collapse. “He was a great guy,” a former colleague told the New York Daily News. “Oh goodness, he was a great co-worker and he took care of his employees—always put them first ... I was just so shocked.” The colleague called Moore, who had been an employee at the garage for over a decade, “a joker” who “always made us smile and laugh.” Authorities say five others were injured Tuesday and several cars were crushed. While it’s not yet clear what caused the collapse, AM New York reported that the garage had been hit with several building code violations for over a decade. The violations for structural defects included “missing concrete covering steel beams” and “rotten” fire stairs that “opened with [a] loose piece of concrete in danger of falling.”