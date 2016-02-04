Manziel’s Ex: He Threatened to Kill Me

CHEAT SHEET
The ex-girlfriend of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel told police that he told her “shut up or I’ll kill us both” after dragging her by the hair and forcing her into his car last week in Dallas. Manziel, who is on the Cleveland Browns’ roster, is not expected to return to the team next season after a series of incidents. In her affidavit to police, Colleen Crowley said she thought Manziel might have been on drugs or having a psychotic breakdown. Crowley has sought a protection order against Manziel in a Tarrant County, Texas, court. Manziel has denied any wrongdoing in the incident.