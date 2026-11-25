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Marc Jacobs Beauty has debuted a jaw-dropping new line of four limited-edition fragrances ahead of the holidays—all fantastic, though one has already claimed a permanent spot in my rotation.

Anyone with a modicum of interest in fragrance knows the brand’s classic Daisy Eau de Toilette, an intoxicating fruity-floral with an iconic flower-embellished cap that launched in 2007.

Numerous iterations on the Daisy line have since debuted, each with its own charming bottle and unique mood, including Daisy Eau So Fresh, Daisy Love, and Daisy Murakami, a collaboration with beloved Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

I haven’t tested every new addition to the Marc Jacobs Daisy multiverse (though not for lack of willingness), but I did get a chance to spritz through the latest batch.

Each new Marc Jacobs scent features a cute, daisy-embellished bottle. Marc Jacobs

It is rare to love every scent in any given collection, but each of the four violet-bottled fragrances is incredibly impressive.

The lineup features four fresh fragrances, each with its own fruity-meets-floral blend of scent notes.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Violet ($112, Shop Now)

Like the others, Daisy Violet has an uplifting, fruity vibe. It features bright, citrusy top notes of violet candy, grapefruit, and berries; middle notes of rose and jasmine; and a comfy base of cedarwood and musk.

Sephora $ 112 Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Violet Shop Now Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Wild Violet ($112, Shop Now)

My favorite of the bunch. It is long-lasting without being overbearing or overpowering, delightfully sweet without being saccharine—a quality that I attribute to an enchanting blend of muscat grape, lily of the valley, blueberries, and macadamia.

Wild Violet is excellent for day and night, and layered beautifully when I wore it with a simple, subtle vanilla body lotion.

If you’re not a fan of fruity scents, another fragrance on this list is probably better for your taste. But if you, too, spend all winter yearning for spring in a bottle, it’s a must-try. Plus, just look at that bottle. Who wouldn’t want that on their vanity through the cold-weather months?

Ulta $ 112 Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Wild Violet Shop Now Ulta

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eau So Fresh Violet ($129, Shop Now)

Eau So Fresh is a perfect pick for brightening up a dreary gray day, with upper notes of citrus and blackberries; a heart of geranium, rose, and pear; and romantic base notes of musk and white woods.

Ulta $ 129 Marc Jacobs Beauty Eau So Fresh Violet Shop Now Ulta

Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Love Violet ($112, Shop Now)

Daisy Love feels like a garden party on a sunny day, with nostalgic notes of cloudberry and blackcurrant, an energetic spike of orange and lemon, and calming cedarwood and praline.

Sephora $ 112 Marc Jacobs Beauty Daisy Love Violet Shop Now Sephora