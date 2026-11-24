By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s odds of exiting the Trump administration have doubled following the White House’s latest controversy.

Rubio now has a 12 percent chance that he will leave the administration by the end of the year, per Kalshi. The increased confidence in bettors comes after the Trump administration’s meddling to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is facing allegations of having engaged in three extramarital affairs, two with subordinates and one with a suspected Chinese spy.

Bettors had put his odds of heading to the exit at 5 percent prior to the scandal.

It’s an awkward spot for Rubio given that it was he who originally warned Trump that Huang was having an affair with Alice Huang, the suspected spy of no relation.

Rubio was the one who warned Trump that his pal was sleeping with a suspected spy. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Rubio is said to have briefed the president on the matter in May of this year while en route to China, and just before Huang joined administration officials and other tech CEOs on the trip.

When asked about the scandal and national security implications of Huang back at the top of the U.S.’s leading chip giant, Rubio fled the scene.

“Mr. Secretary, is Jensen Huang’s reinstatement a national security risk?” a reporter asked Rubio on Monday.

Rubio simply smiled awkwardly before scurrying away from reporters who were still peppering him with questions about Huang.

Play Video

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has all but come out and said he pressured Nvidia’s board to re-hire Huang, a close personal friend and business ally.

Trump has basically said he had a key role in getting Huang back on top. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Hours before Huang was reinstated into his role, Trump had put out on Truth Social: “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

In an interview with PBS just minutes before the announcement, Trump hinted that Huang had already been reinstated, saying, “He’s back where he should be, and we see he did absolutely nothing wrong from that standpoint.”

“Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!” Trump wrote later on his Truth Social platform after the announcement dropped.

Then in an interview with CNBC that went on for nearly an hour, Trump declared that Alice Huang was probably not a spy, asserting it was just racist to consider that.

“Every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy,” but he claimed with Alice Huang, “I don’t believe that’s true.”

Rubio, a former China hawk in the Senate, has now seemingly turned a blind eye to what even his former Senate Republicans haven’t been able to.

Several Senate Republicans have strongly criticized the administration’s meddling and Nvidia for reinstating Huang, since no former investigation has been conducted into his conduct, including implications for national security.

Trump and Huang have a close relationship. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

An animated Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana declared on Fox News, “It’s not my place as a senator to tell Mr. Huang that he can’t cheat on his wife. He can go hit on Kristi Noem’s ex-husband in a dark cocktail lounge for all I care.”

“It is my place to tell him if you’re cheating on your wife with somebody who could be a Chinese spy, that jeopardizes national security, and we’re going to invite him in front of the committee,” he went on. “I expect him to take the Fifth Amendment so he doesn’t incriminate himself in criminal prosecution, but we’ll give him a chance to explain.”

Huang will appear next week for a closed-door testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee.