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'IS SHE OK?'

Grammy Winner, 57, Alarms Fans With Video of Her ‘Struggling to Walk’

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer’s supporters are worried about her health.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mar

By Nyah Davis

A video of Mariah Carey “struggling to walk” has raised concerns among fans.

In videos shared on social media on Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist was seen clutching a staffer’s arm as she made her way to greet fans in Brazil.

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy - February 06, 2026. Singer Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mariah Carey has raised concerns about her physical health after making a public appearance.

Yves Herman/Yves Herman/REUTERS

Carey dressed like her usual glamorous self, wearing a gold minidress, beige knee-high boots, and brown sunglasses, but her chic exterior couldn’t distract viewers from her unusual moments.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer stopped to sign autographs for hundreds of eager fans vying for a moment with her, in an Instagram post on Nov. 12.

One fan on the social media platform commented in Portuguese, “Why is she walking like that? It looks like she’s tied up!!!”

Mariah Carey attends the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City

Carey waves to fans at the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show at Times Square on May 16, 2026, in New York City.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Another user questioned whether the diva was having trouble seeing.

Gucci and Mariah Carey celebrate the new Gucci Gift Holiday Campaign with a festive cocktail in NYC at Gucci Fifth Avenue on November 02, 2026 in New York City.

Carey celebrates the new Gucci Gift Holiday Campaign with a festive cocktail at Gucci Fifth Avenue on November 2, 2026.

Ilya S. Savenok/Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Gucci

In another video, also posted to X on Nov. 12 but with Carey wearing a different outfit, the singer appeared to limp toward fans and again hold a female assistant’s hand.

Others came to Carey’s defense about her mobility on X, as one said, “She’s walking downhill in those heels in the rain. She is trying not to fall.”

Mariah Carey performs live on stage during Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park at Preston Park on August 02, 2025 in Brighton, England.

The singer, performing live on stage during Brighton Pride 2025: Pride In The Park at Preston Park on August 2, 2025, in Brighton, England.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA

In 2025, fans voiced frustration and concern after the singer’s “low energy” performance during her residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, with some wondering if she was in pain.

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Nyah Davis
Nyah DavisThe Looker Intern

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