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Mariah Carey’s Brother’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Her Takes Final Twist

The superstar’s brother took legal action five years ago.

Mariah Carey at the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show on May 16, 2026 in New York, New York.

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

Mariah Carey has won a $20 million lawsuit against her brother, who claimed she defamed him in her memoir. The long-running case was dismissed by a New York state court on Monday. Morgan Carey, 66, claimed his music superstar sister, 57, portrayed him as violent and accused him of trafficking cocaine in her bestselling 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In Monday’s ruling, Justice Leslie A. Stroth found that Morgan Carey failed to establish that his sister acted with “actual malice” when making the statements he challenged, Rolling Stone reported. The pair are reported to have not spoken since 1994. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer referred to Morgan as her “ex-brother” in her memoir. Mariah Carey’s lawyer John Rosenberg said she “is gratified that the court recognized that her memoir addresses significant issues of public interest and dismissed her brother’s defamation claims in their entirety.” Morgan Carey’s lawyer, Richard Altman, told Rolling Stone they “respectfully disagree” with the ruling, adding, “We intend to appeal it very soon.”

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Read it at Rolling Stone

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