VANISHED Mom, 66, and Son, 41, Identified as Victims in Medical Jet Crash She was getting treatment after suffering a stroke, according to a family friend. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

A mom, 66, and her son, 41, have been identified as two of the six people aboard the medical jet that vanished off the Nantucket coast. The mother, Marilyn Lavonne Bean, was traveling with her son, Sergio Wayne, to get treatment after she suffered a stroke, according to a family friend. Latitude Air Ambulance’s Gulfstream G100 jet flight from Bermuda to Boston lost contact with air traffic controllers at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the FAA, which notified the U.S. Coast Guard. The friend said the family is “distraught” and “devastated,” and that they want people to know the mother was the family’s “matriarch,” “loved tremendously” by the “wide-island community of Bermuda.” The Coast Guard discovered a “debris field” from the missing plane on Saturday, and halted the search for the six missing people after scouring about 4,445 square miles for 66 hours. “Suspending a search is not an easy decision,” the agency said in a news release. “We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy.” The Bermuda Police have not named the four Canadian Latitude crew members—two pilots and two medical staff—who were also on board.

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