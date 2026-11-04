UNDER INVESTIGATION Marine Dies in ‘Training Incident’ at Major U.S. Pacific Base The U.S. military has not disclosed any further details about the death. Mike Blake/Reuters

A U.S. Marine has died in a “training incident” in Japan, the U.S. military said. The Marine was undergoing training at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, in southern Japan, when they were killed Tuesday. The military has not disclosed any further details on the circumstances of the death and said the incident is under investigation. “It is with heavy hearts that 3rd Marine Division announces the death of a Marine following a training incident at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, on Nov. 3, 2026,” the statement said. “We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our Marine,” the statement went on, and added that the identity of the deceased Marine would not be released until family members had been informed. Camp Schwab is one of the largest U.S. military bases in the Pacific region, with about 30,000 active-duty personnel stationed there, most of whom are Marines. It supports Marine training exercises, including live-fire and coastal operations.

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