Woman Quarantines in Plane Bathroom for 5 Hours After Positive COVID Test
SAFETY FIRST
A Michigan teacher found out she tested positive for COVID, so she naturally decided to quarantine—in an airplane bathroom thousands of feet in the air. Marisa Fotieo found out she was positive after feeling ill and taking a rapid COVID test midway through her Icelandair flight between Chicago and Iceland, she told Today Wednesday. Fearful over getting the other 150 passengers sick, Fotieo isolated herself in the plane’s bathroom for about five hours. She credited flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiríksdóttir for making the ordeal an easy experience. “She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours from food to drinks and constantly checked on me assuring me I would be all right,” she said. Fotieo ended up quarantined at an Iceland hotel, where she said Eiríksdóttir left some holiday goods outside her room. “She bought me flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights so I could hang it,” Fotieo said. “It was so heartfelt, and she’s just an angel.”