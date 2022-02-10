She Was Murdered on Her Way to School 58 Years Ago. Cops Finally Know Her Killer.

For nearly 58 years, the rape and murder of a 9-year-old Pennsylvania girl walking to school eluded investigators. But on Thursday, authorities announced they've finally caught her killer.

A lead investigator on the 1964 case, Corporal Mark Baron revealed Thursday that James Paul Forte, who died in May 1980, murdered Marise Anne Chiverella, abducting her as she was on her way to school. Forte would have been 22 when he committed the crime.

“We’re always told not to get attached to a case, but you can’t help it,” Barron said during a press conference Thursday, according to the Express-Times. “It’s a vivid memory for everybody who lived through this and it’s a vivid memory for everybody who grew up in this area. You were told by a grandparent, a parent, an aunt, an uncle—this is Marise’s story. What happened to her ushered in a change in this community.”

Forte’s body was exhumed in January and his DNA was found to be a match to DNA on the little girl’s jacket on Feb. 3—years after her body was discovered beaten and strangled in a strip mine, Baron said.

“This is the fourth oldest cold case in the nation to be solved utilizing this technology, which makes it the oldest in the state,” he said, according to WBRE, touting the discovery of the matching DNA. “What happened to her ushered in a change in this community, whether you liked it or not. This is a day the family has been waiting for for nearly 58 years.”

On March 18, 1964, at around 8:10 a.m., Chiverella was carrying canned food to drop at a local church in Luzerne County en route to school, but never made it to class, The Express-Times reported.

Pennsylvania authorities said the little girl’s body was found later that day about two miles away with the canned goods she was believed to be carrying strewn nearby. For decades, no arrests were made.

According to Trooper Anthony Petroski, investigators eventually turned to DNA evidence as technology evolved with the hopes of finding a sample from the suspect’s DNA profile that matched new entries.

In a news release Tuesday, he said that state police had used DNA evidence to develop a suspect and had been checking the suspect’s DNA profile against new entries in national databases since 2007—but for 15 years, they failed to find a match.

Eric Schubert, a genealogy expert on the case, said that he had been working on finding genetic links in the DNA match for two years.

“Originally the DNA match had 53 centimorgans or genetic links, which isn’t much to work with,” Schubert said. “But after a year we got up to 200 and after two years we got up to almost 1,200 centimorgan which you would share with an uncle or cousin.”

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said he regretted that Forte, who is believed to have died of natural causes at age 38, wouldn’t be prosecuted.

“The dedication to this case is what solved it,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, according to WBRE. “It is our greatest regret that we can’t prosecute this individual” he added, declaring that Chiverella’s killer would “see vengeance.”