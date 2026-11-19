NUT AGAIN! Owner of Viral MAGA Rodent Hit With New Headache Mark Longo, owner of the late P’Nut the squirrel, has been charged with mortgage fraud just days after his wife was nabbed by ICE. peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram

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The owner of a viral slain squirrel, P’Nut, has been arrested on charges of mortgage fraud.

Mark Longo, 36, whose wife was also nabbed by ICE last week, was arraigned Wednesday on fraud charges related to the animal sanctuary that he cofounded with his wife, Daniela, which they named after the late rodent. Longo has pleaded not guilty.

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New York State police arrested Longo, accusing him of using fake pay stubs and other documents to get a $720,000 mortgage. That figure matches the mortgage that he and two others received three years ago to start the Chemung County property, later renamed P’Nut’s Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 4.

The late rodent pictured with his owner, Mark, who has now been charged for mortgage fraud. @peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram

P’Nut became a rallying cry for MAGA after he was seized, euthanized, and decapitated by state officials days before the 2024 election.

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At the time, New York state authorities had obtained a warrant to seize P’Nut and a raccoon at the sanctuary, as both animals are considered wildlife under state law and cannot be legally kept as domestic pets. Peanut then bit an officer, and in that circumstance, state protocol calls for the animal to be euthanized to check for rabies, which Peanut came back negative for.

Mark went viral for posting videos with P'Nut. @peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram

But by then it was too late, as right-wing personalities, including then vice presidential candidate JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr., used the critter’s death as a rallying cry against government overreach.

“Justice for Peanut!” Don Jr. declared at a Nov. 3, 2024 rally. “Our government will let in 16,000 rapists, 13,000 murderers, 600,000 criminals across our border, but if someone has a pet squirrel without a permit, they’ll go in there and kill the squirrel.”

At the same rally, Vance said, “I know Don is fired up about P’Nut the squirrel,” before calling the late rodent “the Elon Musk of squirrels.”

Don Jr. and JD used P'Nut as a GOP talking point in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The squirrel’s death even entered the Supreme Court’s rhetorical orbit, as conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch mentioned the incident at the Federalist Society’s annual dinner in November 2024, invoking P’Nut while discussing government overreach and saying, “Yes, I’m speaking of P’Nut the squirrel.”

Despite being used by MAGA, Longo said in 2024 that he was apolitical and had never voted.

The couple shared an emotional video after the squirrel's death. @peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram

The couple later sued New York state seeking $10 million over the animals’ seizure and deaths.

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Last week, Longo announced that his wife Daniela Bittner, a 30-year-old German native, had been taken by ICE and was living in what he called “appalling conditions” for almost a month. Longo has been adamant that Bittner came to the country legally and has only a “minor issue” in her immigration paperwork.

30-year-old Daniela Bittner, the late P'Nut's owner, was arrested by ICE while about to fly to a TikTok event. Instagram/Screenshot

He has said that his wife’s potential deportation could put his animal sanctuary in jeopardy, although those comments came before his apparent mortgage issues arose.

“This will ruin my life. Like P’Nut was enough for me, and now you’re gonna take away the one symbol that I work for every day, and that’s animal rescue,” Longo, who is also known as “Squirrel Daddy” online, pleaded. “This has been a nightmare, to say the least.”

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