BAG DROP Martha Stewart and Bandolier Drop New Accessory Collection Martha Stewart has been carrying Bandolier for years. Now, she’s joined the brand to create her own collection. The Daily Beast/Martha Stewart/Bandolier

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Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has long loved Bandolier’s luxury phone case bags, so it makes sense that she’d eventually partner with the brand to design her own collection. This week, Bandolier and Stewart unveiled the Bandolier x Martha Stewart collection, featuring three new styles: The Martha, The Martha Estate Tote, and The Martha Shoulder Strap.

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Fusing Bandolier’s signature hands-free functionality with Stewart’s understated luxury and love of organization, the collection is equal parts practical and polished.

“Bandolier has been part of my life for years because it keeps what I need close and makes my day a little easier,” said Martha Stewart in a press release announcing the launch.

Bandolier $ 180 The Martha Removable Wallet Crossbody Phone Case Shop Now Bandolier

“For my collection, I wanted every piece to be practical and extremely well organized, but also rich and luxurious. We chose a textured leather finish, gold hardware, and thoughtful details, and made the wallets more spacious. The equestrian influences and garden tote were inspired by two things I love—horses and gardening. Everything has a purpose, and I am delighted to share the collection.”

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Stewart’s attention to detail shows throughout the lineup. The Martha, a fresh take on the brand’s signature body phone case, features snake-embossed leather and gold hardware for a premium take on practicality.

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Meanwhile, the Martha Estate Tote draws on Stewart’s love of gardening, reimagining the traditional garden tote as an elevated everyday carryall.

Bandolier $ 380 The Martha Estate Tote Shop Now Bandolier

Crafted from heavyweight cotton canvas with snake-embossed leather accents, the oversized bag features multiple interior and exterior pockets, a water- and stain-resistant finish, and enough room to fit a 15-inch laptop. It’s made for someone who likes to keep everything they need on hand… and knows exactly where to find it.

Available in four sophisticated colorways: Black, Chestnut, Truffle, and Pine, the collection also includes coordinating accessories and bundled sets for those looking to streamline their everyday essentials.

If you already own a Bandolier phone case but want to add a touch of equestrian flair, the 30-inch gold shoulder strap is the perfect choice. It features sculptural links and an exclusive Bandolier x Martha Stewart charm.

Bandolier $ 70 Martha Shoulder Strap Shop Now Bandolier

Whether you’re already a Bandolier fan or just appreciate Stewart’s knack for making even the most utilitarian essentials feel decidedly chic, this collaboration proves that functionality and fashion don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

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