If there’s anyone whose base makeup recommendations I would trust, it would be a woman like Martha Stewart. Whether she’s walking the red carpet, making appearances on network TV, posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated, or lighting up with Snoop Dogg, a busy mogul like Martha needs a makeup routine that features long-lasting products that photograph beautifully under any circumstance, starting with the perfect foundation.

At 83 years old, she shows no signs of slowing down and looks great while doing it. The mastermind behind Stewart’s timeless glow is her makeup artist, Daisy Toye, who recently opened up to Page Six about working with the star for over 17 years.

For a woman like Stewart, who has long embraced a career full of changes, the homemaking star feels the same way about her makeup looks, which Toye says she is unafraid to switch up. “A lot of women of a certain age are stuck on their products that they’ve been using … Martha is totally not like that,” says Toye. “She’s very open to things that I like to use.”

Toye opts for a mix of drugstore finds and high-end cosmetics, including Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara and L’Oréal Paris Infallible Grip Gel Eyeliner Pencil for a smoky, alluring eye look. (Bonus: Each of these eye products rings up at just $9.) For her base makeup, Stewart is a big-time fan of the ultra-luxurious Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation, which Toye wore on the day they met.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation Courtesy of Clé de Peau Beauté

The foundation, which comes in a fittingly luxe jewel-like container, offers a weightless feel with 24-hour wear. Infused with SPF 22 and moisturizing ingredients, it is formulated to blur and conceal the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The layers it over other radiance-boosting products, such as Westman Atelier Sun Tone Bronzing Drops and L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, to achieve Stewart’s beloved bronzy glow. Case in point: Stewart’s effortlessly luminous look on a recent cruise from Rome to Malta, which featured a gorgeous silk caftan by Dianna Singh and a pair of Prada heels.

Toye, who says she knows Stewart’s face better than her own, says the star’s rituals and routines have rubbed off on the her after all these years.“You really do see a difference when you eat the way that she does and [follow] the way she takes care her skin,” notes Toye on Stewart’s lifestyle habits, which includes waking up a 3 a.m. every day to put on the Clé du Peau Beauté Precious Gold Vitality Mask, which is sold for $310. “She just takes really good care of herself, so it makes you want to [do the same].”

Martha Stewart exits her chicken coop with a basket of eggs, August 1976. Susan Wood/Getty Images/Susan Wood/Getty Images

An unstoppable powerhouse for decades, she is renowned for her versatile career spanning the literary, television, and print media industries. Naturally, she has great advice for staying healthy, no matter how busy you get, and looking fantastic while doing it. I mean, how couldn’t you trust a woman who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s famous swimsuit issue at 81?