MAGA Rep Rages at Audience Member Laughing in His Face
Maryland Republican Andy Harris is really not having a good time.
A Trumpy congressman blew his lid at a voter who couldn’t contain her laughter at his feeble attempts to blame Democrats for the soaring cost of fuel.
“This is the problem!” Maryland GOP Rep. Andy Harris, 69, exploded during a debate Tuesday night with his Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz, who’s ahead by 13 points in the polls.
“You all say you believe there’s a First Amendment, but only if you agree with you [sic]!” the Republican, who has served eight consecutive terms as the representative for Maryland’s 1st District,raged. “You should let me finish the sentence, ma’am! You’re rude!”
Things fell apart at the debate in Cambridge, hosted by the League of Women Voters, after Harris tried to defend President Donald Trump’s shock deal to buy diesel from Russia.
“The facts are that diesel prices have gone up,” Harris told voters on Tuesday. “There’s no question about it.”
“Why has it gone up?” he went on. “Because the Democrats and environmental regulations have not…” Harris then said before the rest of his answer was drowned out by jeers and laughter from the audience.
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Trump, 80, entered an agreement with President Vladimir Putin to lift sanctions on Russian oil companies and purchase at least 1.8 million metric tons of diesel from them.
The agreement has provoked global outrage, not least in Ukraine, where military forces have increasingly targeted Russian oil refining facilities in an effort to undermine Putin’s war machine.
The president’s move has been widely panned as a bid to lower sky-high fuel costs, driven by his war of choice with Iran, ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Voters have consistently ranked the conflict, along with its effect on gas prices and overall affordability in the U.S., as their chief anxiety going into those polls, helping hand Democrats a 9-point lead in the race for control of the House and Senate.
Analysts seriously doubt that the modest additional supplies under Trump’s deal with Russia will substantially reduce diesel prices or the impact those higher costs have had on inflation, even in the longer term.
The Daily Beast has contacted Harris’ office for comment on this story.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…