Mask Burners Gather in Phoenix Outside Public Health Department
‘MUZZLE’
A small group of anti-maskers gathered outside the Maricopa County Department of Public Health on Saturday to set face coverings on fire in protest of what they see as oppressive coronavirus precautions. Roughly 50 people showed up to the mask burning rally. Arizona does not have a statewide mask mandate, but Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, does. Bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, and water parks are allowed to operate at full capacity in the state. Arizona legislators have introduced a bill that would ban orders to mask up outright, despite strenuous objections from scientists. Lena Larsen, the rally’s organizer, said, “We are the people, and we're done putting a muzzle on our face.”
Though burning face masks would seem to indicate a fierce hatred of them, CJ Trapeur expressed ambivalence on them to AZ Family: “I’m fine wearing a mask; it’s just I would rather not. I like personal freedom, so that’s kind of what I stand for. If you’re too scared of COVID, it's easier to stay home than go out and be worried and still wear a mask.”