Massage Parlor Massacre Suspect’s Own Family Turned Him In
Cherokee County authorities said Wednesday that family members of the 21-year-old who confessed to killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors contacted the sheriff’s office to turn him in. “We were contacted by members of the family, indicating that that may be their son. So we met with them. I was there speaking with the family. They’re very distraught and they were very helpful in this apprehension,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said at a press conference. Robert Aaron Long’s grandmother, Margaret Long, told CNN that all she wanted to say was that “he is our grandson and we still love him very much.”