BYE, BONDI! Comey’s Daughter Hands Her Dad’s Tormentor a Humiliating Defeat Trump’s losing the war he started against his political enemies. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A federal judge ruled Monday that Maurene Comey, a veteran prosecutor who worked on cases involving Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, was unlawfully fired by Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

In a fiery, 55-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman found that Comey’s abrupt dismissal “indisputably” violated the Civil Service Reform Act, which limits the government’s ability to fire certain federal employees for discriminatory reasons. The Obama-appointed judge also ordered that Comey, 38, receive retroactive reinstatement and back pay through December 20, 2025.

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In July 2025, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi abruptly fired Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, a longtime Trump foe. Comey alleged that she was targeted because of her father or her perceived political beliefs.

The president reportedly vented over Comey working in his administration. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

When Comey sued the DOJ over her firing, the agency argued that her removal was legal under a statute that states “[e]ach assistant United States attorney is subject to removal by the Attorney General,” and that being forced to keep her would infringe on the president’s powers—two arguments the Obama-appointed judge slammed as “without merit.”

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“Indeed, to accept Defendants’ argument would be to unsettle the very equilibrium established by this Nation’s constitutional system,” he wrote.

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Furman detailed the aftermath of Comey’s dismissal, in which she was told by Jay Clayton, then serving as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York: “All I can say is it came from Washington. I can’t tell you anything else.”

Then he described the finger-pointing after Comey’s firing, citing instances where the president, Bondi, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and others were called the decision-makers. Despite that, Furman said the logic behind Comey’s firing “borders on frivolous,” citing the prosecutors’ accolades and praise from superiors who called her a “brilliant lawyer and a gifted supervisor.”

Donald Trump told Pam Bondi she couldn’t “delay any longer” in bringing charges against James Comey and Letitia James. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Furman also said he will issue a declaration that the DOJ violated the separation of constitutional powers, the CSRA, the First Amendment, and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Comey’s victory comes as the DOJ continues its revenge case against her father, who was fired by Trump in 2019 following the bureau’s investigation of potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

James Comey was indicted in April on two counts of making threats against the president’s life after he took a picture of seashells arranged on the beach to spell out “86 47” and posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

The number 86 is sometimes used as slang for tossing something out or getting rid of it—especially in the context of restaurant kitchens—but the government accused James Comey of calling for Trump, who is the 47th president, to be killed.

James Comey's now-deleted Instagram post. James Comey

James Comey deleted his May 2025 Instagram post within hours of sharing it.

Previously, his attorneys have argued he was a victim of “prosecutorial vindictiveness” after the DOJ spent more than six months trying to make criminal charges against him stick.

Last September, prosecutors charged James Comey with making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding—but a judge threw out the case after ruling the indictment was illegally obtained.

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