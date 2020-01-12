25-Year-Old Missouri Woman Charged With Murdering Newborn Twins
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twins in Missouri after previously telling officers that the infants were stillborn, according to police. The probable cause statement reads, “She covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, concealed them, and failed to seek medical attention. Both babies died as a result.” Police found Maya Caston’s newborns—a boy and a girl—dead on Jan. 8 in north St. Louis County. She initially told officers that she unexpectedly went into labor and the twins were stillborn; however a police investigation determined that they were carried full-term. Caston gave birth to the twins between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, up to two days before she called police, according to charging documents. She is being held on a $500,000 cash-bond after being charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.