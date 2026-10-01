Mayor of French Town Bans Residents From Getting Sick

Marmande, a town in rural south-western France, has officially banned residents from getting sick. Mayor Joël Hocquelet’s declaration says it is “forbidden” to be ill within the town’s limits and advises anyone who suspects they may be coming down with something to “take the necessary steps to postpone it to a later date.” But residents don’t need to worry: the absurd new rule isn’t legally enforceable. Instead, it’s meant to call attention to the local hospital, which may face cutbacks due to financial difficulties. Services like cardiology and diabetology could be axed, forcing residents to travel to the next closest hospital, nearly 95 kilometers away. Hocquelet isn’t the first French official to take such a drastic measure. Nine mayors in rural France banned sickness in 2020 and, in 2019, one town even forbade residents from dying on weekends to highlight the region’s shortage of medical professionals.
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