McCarthy Organizes GOP War Room to Thwart Future Right-Wing Revolts
COME TOGETHER
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) summoned a group of GOP leaders on Tuesday to develop a strategy to thwart future House floor takeovers from the farthest-right members of Congress. “The speaker has called these meetings so we can get things hopefully worked out before it blows up on the floor, so there’s no surprises,” said Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, one of the Republicans who held the House floor hostage last month by voting outside party lines to stick it to McCarthy for his debt ceiling compromise. But a few of those dissenters are still unhappy even after Tuesday’s meeting. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC)—another one of the 11 Republicans to defy party leadership last month—wasn’t inspired. “I think sitting around in rooms, frankly, and for people to repeat things ... [is] probably not gonna get the job done,” Bishop said. “I think they got to figure out another path.” McCarthy reportedly voiced his preference to reach a government funding agreement before September’s shutdown deadline, which could prove to be a tall task if the GOP’s rift widens further.