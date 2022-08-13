CHEAT SHEET
Festival Suspended as Stage Collapse Kills 1, Injures Dozens
One person has been killed and dozens more injured after strong winds caused part of a stage to collapse at the Medusa Music Festival near the Spanish city of Valencia in the early hours of Saturday. A 28-year-old man has been confirmed dead as organizers confirmed the six-day electronic music festival in the small town of Cullera, where DJ David Guetta was set to play, has been suspended. “We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning,” organizers said on Facebook. Regional emergency services said three people suffered serious injuries and 14 had more minor injuries, while a total of 40 people were attended to.