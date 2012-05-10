Meet the Pro-Choice, Pro-Pot Presidential Candidate
On today's Campaign Chronicles, Newsweek & The Daily Beast's John Avlon talks with Gary Johnson, former New Mexico governor and 2012 Libertarian Presidential candidate. Johnson talks about his support of marriage equality, the major difference between himself and fellow Libertarian Ron Paul, and his policy strengths over President Obama and Mitt Romney.
