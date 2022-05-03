Meg Ryan Heard Our Prayers, Will Finally Star in a New Rom-Com

It’s a meet-cute miracle.

It’s been over a decade since we last saw Meg Ryan in a romantic comedy, and nearly 25 since You’ve Got Mail was so perfect it made us swoon over emails. But, finally, the When Harry Met Sally star is returning to the genre, one might say just when we need her the most.

Not only that—The Hollywood Reporter writes that Ryan will make her rom-com directorial debut with the upcoming film, What Happens Later, which will also star David Duchovny.

Ryan is the latest Avenger to assemble, a superhero lineup of stars including Sandra Bullock, J. Lo, and Julia Roberts who are all rallying to save the rom-com genre that rocket-launched their careers. It’s dark days, y’all. These ladies know that we need some crackling banter, a musical montage, and a rain-soaked kiss now more than ever. The Batsignal has been sent, and they are responding. (The Batsignal is a high-heel shoe that broke when they were clumsily crossing the street.)

Based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, the story is described as an “evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy.” Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) are two ex-lovers who find themselves reunited for the first time since their split as they’re snowed in, Planes, Trains, & Automobiles style, at an airport overnight.

While Willa is still fiercely independent and free of any romantic ties, Bill has faced yet another separation, struggling to figure out his relationships with his ex-wife and daughter. All they want is to get home—but what’s the fun in that? Without a lock in, there wouldn’t be any rekindling, any revisiting of the past sparks, any thoughts of “Well, what could have been?”

Meg Ryan is best known for her collaborations with the late director/screenwriter Nora Ephron, who worked on masterpieces like When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Sleepless in Seattle. Adjusted for inflation, those films put up box office numbers that are reserved for Marvel movies today, that’s a big she and the genre were..

It’s unclear at this point whether the What Happens Later climax will take place in the LaGuardia or Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Given Ryan’s legacy at the two ultra-romantic locations, we’d imagine it would be one of the two.

The actress hasn’t starred in a rom-com since 2009, when she was in Cheryl Hines’ Serious Moonlight alongside Kristen Bell and Timothy Hutton. Before that, Kate and Leopold, alongside Hugh Jackman, was way back in 2001. What Happens Later marks the actress’ second foray into directing, with her first being the 2015 drama Ithaca. She co-wrote the script alongside original playwright Steven Dietz, as well as novelist Kirk Lynn.

Ryan is the latest idol to return to the rom-com scene, reviving a genre that has since turned into shoddy Netflix debris after 1990’s royalty stepped down. She joins J.Lo, who just put out the larger-than-life popstar romance Marry Me, and Sandra Bullock, who recently released The Lost City, a wonderfully goofy adventure rom-com featuring Channing Tatum. Further, Julia Roberts is set to star in another rom-com with George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, releasing this October. The gang’s all here!

What Happens Later was just acquired by Bleecker Street and will head to Cannes for sales, but is currently slated for a 2023 theatrical release. Can’t wait that long? When Harry Met Sally just returned to Netflix this week! So grab a sandwich from Katz’s and get rewatching!