AS EVER, EXPENSIVE Meghan Hawking $148 Advent Calendar ‘Inspired by Her Garden’ The duchess hopes each chocolate will “sweeten your day” this December. As Ever

Meghan Markle is selling a $148 advent calendar decorated with a picture of the Montecito house she no longer lives in. The limited-edition set includes 24 chocolates, about $6.17 each, made by Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. The countdown numbers on each piece are painted in edible gold in a replica of Meghan’s own handwriting. The duchess said the treats were “thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden.” The box carries a representation of their $14.6 million California home, while the inside says the chocolates are there to “sweeten each day.” It is the latest addition to her As Ever range, along with her tea, candles, jams, bookmarks and wine. Her behind-the-scenes promotion video, filmed in a golf cart with Compartés’ boss, was made in California this summer. She captioned it “Christmas planning in June,” indicating it was all done before she left for the U.K. She and Harry returned to Britain in August with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

It was reported that the calendar will contain a “special chocolate finished with Meghan’s own flower sprinkles.” Instagram/ As Ever

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