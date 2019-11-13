BREAKING TRADITION
Meghan, Prince Harry Will Spend Christmas With Markle’s Mom, Palace Confirms
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas with Meghan Markle’s mother. In a statement, the palace said that Markle and Prince Harry were “looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month” and noted the pair had spent the last two Christmases at the queen’s country house, Sandringham. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement reads. The palace said they would not be sharing any further details on the Duke and Duchess’ holiday schedule due to security reasons. The move will mark a drastic change, as Prince Harry has spent every Christmas in his life at Sandringham, except in 2012 when he was stationed in Afghanistan with the army.