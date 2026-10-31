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SHOCKING CLAIMS

Meghan’s Dad Reported to FBI After Bombshell Discovery

The Daily Mail claims it has unearthed more incriminating material in a Mexican storage locker.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

Pool/Getty Images

By Tom Sykes

Meghan Markle’s estranged father has been reported to the FBI by a British newspaper after child abuse images were allegedly found in his Mexico storage unit. Thomas Markle, 82, is already subject to a police probe in the Philippines after his son turned him in for allegedly owning child sex abuse images. The Daily Mail reported on Friday that it had found a stash of material in a storage unit rented by Thomas in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, three miles from the house where he lived for 14 years, and that it has reported him to the authorities. The Mail claims to have found an image of Markle, bearded, in his 40s or 50s, on a hotel bed with his arm around a young girl who then reportedly appears naked in other pictures, along with magazines and books about pedophilia. The paper said it gained access to the lockup after Thomas failed to pay his lease for two years. Thomas has not responded to this latest claim but has previously denied his son’s allegations, calling them “sick lies” and “the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

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Read it at Daily Mail

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