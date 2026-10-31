Meghan’s Dad Reported to FBI After Bombshell Discovery
The Daily Mail claims it has unearthed more incriminating material in a Mexican storage locker.
Meghan Markle’s estranged father has been reported to the FBI by a British newspaper after child abuse images were allegedly found in his Mexico storage unit. Thomas Markle, 82, is already subject to a police probe in the Philippines after his son turned him in for allegedly owning child sex abuse images. The Daily Mail reported on Friday that it had found a stash of material in a storage unit rented by Thomas in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, three miles from the house where he lived for 14 years, and that it has reported him to the authorities. The Mail claims to have found an image of Markle, bearded, in his 40s or 50s, on a hotel bed with his arm around a young girl who then reportedly appears naked in other pictures, along with magazines and books about pedophilia. The paper said it gained access to the lockup after Thomas failed to pay his lease for two years. Thomas has not responded to this latest claim but has previously denied his son’s allegations, calling them “sick lies” and “the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”
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