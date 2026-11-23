Meghan McCain has called upon Democrats to do something about the military’s planned lead demolition in Iowa.

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Conservative personality Meghan McCain is calling on Democrats to fix a potentially catastrophic event that the Trump administration seems to be moving forward with.

The Pentagon has provided Iowa residents less than a week to make a plan for a detonation of volatile toxic explosives that could pose a health risk to their communities.

McCain, an Arizona native and current Virginia resident, claimed that “every mother I know is having a nervous breakdown about this lead bombing set to take place in Iowa by our Army,” as she demanded that Democrats get to the bottom of it.

“If Republicans and the Trump administration aren’t going to give a s--t about the potential severe poisoning of Iowans and our food supply maybe Democrats will,” she declared.

“Senator Duckworth, what do we all need to to do try and stop this?!” she said.

@MeghanMcCain/X

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and veteran, has slammed the Pentagon for the last-minute stunt as Experts have also warned that Illinois residents are at risk of facing impacts from the blast.

“The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way—and too many people fear for their family’s health and safety,” she wrote online. “This is an extreme failure of communication, planning and leadership. And they must be held accountable for the harm done.”

The denotation is now up in the air. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shortly after McCain’s post, Trump made his thoughts on the matter clear and said that while he would like for the denotation to take place, he was leaving the matter up to Gov.-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, and the federal courts to agree on what should take place.

“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” he wrote.

He added a caveat, though, writing “If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

A court has put a pause on the Army’s plans after environmental groups sued to stop the detonation, arguing the Army failed to consider safer alternatives. Still, the Army had indicated that it planned to ignore that and move forward with the explosion due to “immediate risk.”

While Trump has put the demolition’s fate now in the hands of the incoming governor, and confusingly not the current Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, in an even more head-scratching turn of events, the man who lost to Sand in the state’s gubernatorial election, businessman Zach Lahn, had been posting that he was in touch with the Trump administration on the matter.

Trump said it's all in Rob Sand's hands now, seemingly bypassing the governor who is still in office. Vincent Alban/REUTERS

Lahn wrote on X that he had been in touch with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who connected him with “Vice President Vance’s team and the White House, both called late last night.”

Lahn, now a private citizen who holds no office, then elaborated that he had actually been briefed on the matter, as he was “in contact with a former senior Department of Defense official with decades of experience in weapons threat reduction, [who] sent me his brief analysis this morning.”