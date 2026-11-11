ATTACK ON THE CLONES ‘White Lotus’ Star Gets Mocked for Copying A-Lister’s Signature Hair The situation prompted “Today” host Craig Melvin to burst into laughter. David Swanson/Reuters;Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An actress from The White Lotus is being ridiculed for trying to replicate one of television’s most famous hairstyles.

Meghann Fahy, 36, appeared on Today on November 10 with her chest-length hair cut to her jawline.

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“Everyone’s talking about your bob,” host Craig Melvin said. “I hear the reference photo that you showed your hairdresser was very specific. What was the picture?”

“Well, of course it was ‘The Rachel.’ It was Jennifer Aniston from Friends,” she said as a photo of Aniston on the seventh season of the beloved sitcom, with a shoulder-length, layered haircut, appeared on screen.

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“I mean, it’s like looking in the mirror,” Fahy said before she and Melvin burst into laughter.

Meghann Fahy on the “Today” show on November 10, 2026, and her inspiration picture for her hairdresser. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images;NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Commenters on Instagram disagreed with Fahy’s statement, saying her sharp bob did not resemble Aniston’s famous layered hairstyle.

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Fans also pointed out that “The Rachel” was a voluminous yet choppy hairstyle worn by Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, in the earlier seasons of Friends. The photo Fahy had shown her hairdresser was a different cut from later seasons.

Commenters did not think Meghann Fahy’s hairstylist did a great job imitating Jennifer Aniston’s iconic hairstyle. Instagram/Today

“That’s not ‘The Rachel,’” one person wrote. Another added, “That doesn’t look anything like Rachel’s bob.”

“The Rachel” was a nickname for the popular hairstyle Jennifer Aniston wore in the early seasons of “Friends.” NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Still, many pointed out that the difference between Fahy’s inspiration picture and her haircut was why she and Melvin were laughing, with some viewers praising the actress for being a good sport.

“I feel like that was kinda the joke, you know when one goes to the hairdresser, shows a photo, and walks out with something completely different,” one person wrote.

Another person quipped, “Now I know that my hairdresser isn’t the only one who never nails the reference I give to her. I feel relieved.”

Commenters did not think Meghann Fahy's new bob paid resemblance to "The Rachel." Pictured here on November 9 on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Fans also said that Fahy’s hair was “adorable,” speculating that her intention was probably to use the quintessential ‘90s style as inspiration, not to clone it.

Fahy debuted the short cut in an Instagram post on Sep. 13, writing in the caption that Aniston’s hair inspired it. The 57-year-old actress commented a red heart emoji on the post.

On Today, Melvin asked what Fahy thought of this “stamp of approval.”

“It was pretty cool when that happened,” Fahy said. “I was not expecting that. I’m such a fan of hers. That was such a cool moment for me.”

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani on the first season of the hit sitcom "Friends." NBC/Alice S. Hall/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Nov. 9, Aniston told Elle that she loved how people were still inspired by her character’s haircut, over three decades after the show premiered in 1994.

“The modern versions feel a little more relaxed and lived-in,” she said. “Which I love.”

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