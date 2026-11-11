‘White Lotus’ Star Gets Mocked for Copying A-Lister’s Signature Hair
The situation prompted “Today” host Craig Melvin to burst into laughter.
An actress from The White Lotus is being ridiculed for trying to replicate one of television’s most famous hairstyles.
Meghann Fahy, 36, appeared on Today on November 10 with her chest-length hair cut to her jawline.
“Everyone’s talking about your bob,” host Craig Melvin said. “I hear the reference photo that you showed your hairdresser was very specific. What was the picture?”
“Well, of course it was ‘The Rachel.’ It was Jennifer Aniston from Friends,” she said as a photo of Aniston on the seventh season of the beloved sitcom, with a shoulder-length, layered haircut, appeared on screen.
“I mean, it’s like looking in the mirror,” Fahy said before she and Melvin burst into laughter.
Commenters on Instagram disagreed with Fahy’s statement, saying her sharp bob did not resemble Aniston’s famous layered hairstyle.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Fans also pointed out that “The Rachel” was a voluminous yet choppy hairstyle worn by Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, in the earlier seasons of Friends. The photo Fahy had shown her hairdresser was a different cut from later seasons.
“That’s not ‘The Rachel,’” one person wrote. Another added, “That doesn’t look anything like Rachel’s bob.”
Still, many pointed out that the difference between Fahy’s inspiration picture and her haircut was why she and Melvin were laughing, with some viewers praising the actress for being a good sport.
“I feel like that was kinda the joke, you know when one goes to the hairdresser, shows a photo, and walks out with something completely different,” one person wrote.
Another person quipped, “Now I know that my hairdresser isn’t the only one who never nails the reference I give to her. I feel relieved.”
Fans also said that Fahy’s hair was “adorable,” speculating that her intention was probably to use the quintessential ‘90s style as inspiration, not to clone it.
Fahy debuted the short cut in an Instagram post on Sep. 13, writing in the caption that Aniston’s hair inspired it. The 57-year-old actress commented a red heart emoji on the post.
On Today, Melvin asked what Fahy thought of this “stamp of approval.”
“It was pretty cool when that happened,” Fahy said. “I was not expecting that. I’m such a fan of hers. That was such a cool moment for me.”
On Nov. 9, Aniston told Elle that she loved how people were still inspired by her character’s haircut, over three decades after the show premiered in 1994.
“The modern versions feel a little more relaxed and lived-in,” she said. “Which I love.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…