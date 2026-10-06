Megyn Kelly Launches Sick Attack on Alleged Cornell Gang Rape Victim

Megyn Kelly has launched a disgusting attack on the alleged Cornell University gang rape victim.

A former student has claimed she was drugged and raped at a fraternity house at the university in Ithaca, New York, in 2024, when she was 20. The case was reopened last month after the woman filed a lawsuit.

The case has captured the public’s attention, sparking huge protests at the university. Sadly, the case has also caught the attention of Megyn Kelly, who has used her slot on SiriusXM to land sickening personal attacks on the alleged victim.

“No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because—I’m just going to be honest, she’s not the most attractive gal,” Kelly, 55, said on her eponymous show on Monday.

The case has sparked protests on campus. Lauren Petracca/REUTERS

“She’s extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles,” she went on.

“And she possibly enjoyed being admired. This is how women make these mistakes. Admired, wanted, some women even foolishly say loved by these guys at Cornell. But this is probably a first for her. She’s probably thrilled to be so admired because she clearly didn’t grow up the incredibly beautiful one.

“I’m not trying to be insulting,” Kelly assured. “I’m just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion. And why can’t we account for that possibility? That the girl who was never the most sought-after suddenly had four guys who wanted to have sex with her. And she counted this, yeah, in her inebriated state, as a win and liked the feeling of being sexy and desired and wanted. It happens. Sorry, it does. And that’s why she kept saying yes.”

Thousands of Cornell University students and others from the Cornell community fill Ho Plaza for the Justice for Survivors protest hosted by twenty student organizations on Monday. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Kelly’s main gripe was that the alleged victim took three weeks to report the incident to campus police. The reason was explained in the course of the investigation, with Doe saying that she felt shame but did not initially acknowledge that she had been raped, according to transcripts exclusively obtained by The New York Times.

“Why do we have to go right to she’s a victim?” Kelly asked. “Even she took weeks to get there. It wasn’t until they told her she couldn’t go to the party. We all know that. Right? This is so disempowering to all of womankind, to all of us, to our daughters. We are capable of making decisions. She made the decision to drink and then show up at a fraternity house at 11 o’clock.”

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Cornell and seven former students last month.

The accused men, who were members of the Chi Phi fraternity, have all denied wrongdoing, with some saying the sex was consensual and others saying they were not involved.

When the alleged victim reported the incident, she provided a detailed account of what she claims happened. But after reviewing a summary of her interview, the local district attorney declined to bring criminal charges or order further investigation.

Kelly ranted about the alleged victim’s “cankles.” Megyn Kelly/SiriusXm

The matter continued only through the school’s internal investigation, which was focused on determining whether the students involved should face disciplinary action. Two of the men were expelled, and others were suspended.

Two men who were in the room during the incident were ordered to submit “reflection papers.”