Megyn Kelly Torched by Alleged Cornell Rape Victim’s Lawyer After Sick Attack

Megyn Kelly has been torched by the alleged Cornell University rape victim’s lawyer after the host’s sick attack on the woman.

The woman, a former student, has claimed she was drugged and raped at a fraternity house at the university in Ithaca, New York, in 2024, when she was 20. The case was reopened last month after she filed a lawsuit.

It has become the focus of intense commentary, and it was a topic on Kelly’s SiriusXM show on Monday.

She used her slot to attack the alleged victim, saying that “Jane Doe” might have actually “enjoyed” the incident, and noting that she’s “not the most attractive gal.”

Thousands of Cornell University students and others from the Cornell community fill Ho Plaza for the Justice for Survivors protest hosted by twenty student organizations on Monday. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Kelly’s main gripe was that the alleged victim took three weeks to report the incident to campus police. The reason was explained in the course of the investigation, with Doe saying that she felt shame but did not initially acknowledge that she had been raped, according to transcripts exclusively obtained by The New York Times.

The former Fox News host’s rant sparked an angry response from the woman’s lawyer, Thomas P. Giuffra, a partner at Rheingold, Giuffra, Ruffo, Plotkin and Hellman.

“When people with a following attack, it gives others permission to attack. It goes without saying that Jane Doe has been through enough,” he told the Daily Beast.

He called Kelly’s missive “mean-spirited,” and added that she was using her platform to be “abusive” to women.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James attend a press conference regarding an investigation into alleged sexual assault at Cornell University. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

He then got personal. “Ms. Kelly has publicly condemned Ms. Doe for taking two weeks to go to the police. I would ask Ms. Kelly why it took her over a decade to report unwanted sexual advances from her boss?” he said.

Kelly wrote in her memoir that soon after she joined the network in 2005, then-chairman Roger Ailes began sexually harassing her. She said she told a supervisor about Ailes’ advances at the time and detailed them to Fox’s investigators in 2016.

Kelly has said she did not come forward publicly sooner with her allegations as it would have been a “suicide mission” professionally.

“Perhaps she should reflect why it is difficult for women to come forward under these circumstances and honor the courage that it takes,” Giuffra added.

Kelly regularly uses her slot on SiriusXM to give controversial opinions, but her take on the incident at Cornell was particularly ugly. The station has not responded to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

“No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because—I’m just going to be honest, she’s not the most attractive gal,” Kelly, 55, said on her eponymous show on Monday.

“She’s extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles,” she went on.

“And she possibly enjoyed being admired. This is how women make these mistakes. Admired, wanted, some women even foolishly say loved by these guys at Cornell. But this is probably a first for her. She’s probably thrilled to be so admired because she clearly didn’t grow up the incredibly beautiful one.

“I’m not trying to be insulting,” Kelly assured. “I’m just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion. And why can’t we account for that possibility? That the girl who was never the most sought-after suddenly had four guys who wanted to have sex with her. And she counted this, yeah, in her inebriated state, as a win and liked the feeling of being sexy and desired and wanted. It happens. Sorry, it does. And that’s why she kept saying yes.”

Also on Monday’s show, Kelly told musician Olivia Rodrigo to “shut up and stick to singing” after she spoke out in support of “Jane Doe.”

“Shame on Cornell and on every institution who protects rapists and abusers over women,” Rodrigo wrote on her Instagram. “I stand with Jane Doe. Her bravery reverberates across the country and the crimes against her will not go unpunished.”

Kelly also attacked Olivia Rodrigo for showing support to the alleged victim. Emma McIntyre/Getty

“I liked you better when you were in front of a microphone singing your weird little depressing songs,” Kelly responded.

Rodrigo’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Last month, Jane Doe took legal action against Cornell University and seven former male students.

The named defendants, all members of the Chi Phi fraternity, have rejected the allegations—maintaining either that the sexual contact was consensual or that they were not present during the incident.

Although the accuser provided a detailed statement to authorities when she initially reported the assault, the local district attorney reviewed a summary of her interview and chose not to pursue criminal charges or further investigative steps.

As a result, the case proceeded through the university’s internal Title IX process to evaluate disciplinary violations. After that inquiry, the university expelled two of the men, while others received suspensions.