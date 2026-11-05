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DONALD WHO?

Melania Deals Massive Snub to Trump With Wild Ceasefire Brag

The first lady notably left one person out during her appearance hyping her peace talks role.

A photo illustration of Melania and Donald Trump.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

Melania Trump praised the Russians; she praised the Ukrainians; she touted her senior adviser; but she didn’t mention her husband, Donald Trump, at her event on Thursday.

The first lady held the gathering at the White House to celebrate the temporary ceasefire deal in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, which concluded on November 1.

It came as the president has come up short on his own promise to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine, which has been raging since Russia invaded in 2022. He previously claimed he could end the war on day one of his second term.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands as they host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Melania Trump made no mention of her husband Donald Trump or his attempts to end the war in Ukraine while promoting the temporary ceasefire in Oleshky.

Eric Lee/REUTERS

Instead, it was Melania who gained recognition from both sides as she touted her personal role in the localized ceasefire that allowed humanitarian aid into the region and helped nearly 800 people evacuate over six days.

The first lady held an event with Ukrainian and Russian officials, where she said she was involved in every stage of planning for what she called a “sophisticated ceasefire,” down to assessing roadways and discussing evacuation routes.

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks on the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026.
MISS CONGENIALITY

Melania Makes White House Peace Talks All About Her

Sarah Ewall-Wice

Trump said she learned about the humanitarian crisis in the southern city in September and got involved as an “exclusive intermediary.”

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks on the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026.

First lady Melania Trump delivers remarks on the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The first lady was all smiles as officials from both countries heaped praise on her for her work on the deal. There was, of course, no acknowledgment by her or anyone in the room that the entire war and humanitarian crisis was caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Melania played a crucial role in coordinating the operation and resolving the Oleshky “situation.”

“President Putin personally gave all of the necessary instructions to ensure the successful implementation of the local ceasefire in Oleshky,” he said.

First Lady Melania Trump receives a gift from Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev during an event concerning the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026.

First Lady Melania Trump receives a gift from Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev during an event concerning the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

While the first lady did not acknowledge her husband, Dmitriev did say Putin “appreciates President Trump’s peacemaking effort” in what he called the “Ukrainian crisis.” He then presented the first lady with a drawing from an 11-year-old.

The first lady then gave her “deepest appreciation” to the Russian commissioner of human rights.

When it was the Ukrainian officials’ turn to speak, politician David Arakhamia said the first lady did an “amazing job” before she was presented with Ukraine’s highest state award for women, the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian human rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets presents First lady Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class, on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who awarded her Ukraine’s highest state decoration for women for her humanitarian work on establishing a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky.

Ukrainian human rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets presents First lady Melania Trump with the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class, on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who awarded her Ukraine’s highest state decoration for women for her humanitarian work on establishing a temporary ceasefire in Oleshky.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump also praised the Ukrainian Parliament commissioner of human rights for the “incredible bravery and heart you show in serving your people every day.”

The first lady said the ceasefire would not be possible without Putin or Zelensky and that their “cooperation establishes a meaningful precedent for advancing peace throughout the region.”

US first lady Melania Trump hands over a letter to Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, to be delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following the expiry of a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

First lady Melania Trump hands over a letter to Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, to be delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

She sent officials from both countries home with personal letters she wrote to deliver to Putin and Zelensky.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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