CHANGE THE CHANNEL Melania Surfaces to Hype Cringe New Docuseries Grift The first lady promised that the two-part series would be “very different” from her panned documentary.

First lady Melania Trump has made a rare public appearance to hype a new docuseries about her life.

In a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Melania revealed that a two-part series will hopefully be released sometime in November. It will essentially be a spin-off of her widely panned documentary, which bombed earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be very different from what is in the movie. It’s more conversation, one-on-one with me,” Melania said.

“So when I was traveling and doing all of the filming, the director was asking me questions, and there are some private questions that I will answer that people have never heard before. So it’s kind of exciting.”

Melania Trump visited the Fox News studio after giving a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Screengrab/Fox News

The first lady’s documentary, Melania, directed by alleged sex offender Brett Ratner, was widely panned by critics when it was released in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

A scathing review from the Daily Beast described the film as an “abomination” and said it amounted to a “level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless.”

The movie—which followed President Donald Trump’s wife during the 20 days leading up to his inauguration last January—was also a box-office flop, grossing just over $16 million worldwide.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The documentary, funded by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, cost nearly $75 million to produce and promote.

"Melania" recouped only about a fifth of its total budget at the box office. raig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

Elsewhere in her Fox News appearance, Melania discussed Trump’s unprecedented plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, when he arrives in the U.S. for a high-stakes state visit.

Trump is believed to desperately want to “woo” his Chinese counterpart with the gesture as the 80-year-old hopes to gain goodwill when the pair take part in crunch talks on a range of issues, including trade, AI, and Taiwan.

Xi’s trip to Washington, D.C., which ends Friday, will also include a lavish state dinner and several private tours and performances.

“He decided to do it because they have a great relationship, and he’s coming on our soil, and we need to welcome him with the most respect,” Melania said.

Play Video

“There are a lot of details that go into planning the state dinner. There is a protocol that you need to follow,” she added.

“I was involved in every detail, from tomorrow’s arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, and then I’m taking Mrs. Xi to the Smithsonian Museum … as well in the evening we will have a state dinner, and then the next day we will be in the National Archives.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register