Melania Goon Makes Shocking Admission on Putin Talks
The first lady’s right-hand man has taken a lead role in her diplomatic efforts.
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Melania Trump’s top adviser has revealed he has a direct line with one of Vladimir Putin’s most trusted lackeys.
Marc Beckman, the first lady’s senior adviser, told The New York Times that he has been communicating for over a year with Kirill Dmitriev—the Russian businessman who runs the country’s sovereign wealth fund and serves as Putin’s special envoy on economic and investment matters.
“We speak regularly, sometimes three, four or five times a day,” Beckman told the Times.
Dmitriev, 51, serves as the CEO of the Moscow-based Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which holds $10 billion in reserved capital and up to $28 billion in alternative assets. He is also under U.S. sanctions for his role in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and is part of a broader Kremlin effort to have sanctions lifted on the RDIF, which is widely known as Putin’s “slush fund.”
The Kyiv-born Stanford and Harvard graduate has been one of Russia’s most skilled negotiators, according to the Associated Press, but is more focused on finance than humanitarian issues, which the first lady has centered her diplomatic efforts around.
“This is basically where he kind of got his credits as a diplomat,” political analyst Anton Barbashin told the AP last November. “He generally had a reputation of a straight-to-business person, very business-oriented.”
Beckman, who has no diplomatic experience, hinted at his relationship with the Kremlin’s top brass in an interview with Scott Jennings last month, as he praised the first lady’s diplomatic work during the Russia-Ukraine War.
“This is an incredible situation, Scott. I actually believe that the first lady deserves some level of formal recognition for what she’s done here,” Beckman said on the MAGA CNN pundit’s podcast. “Thirty-four children have been reunited as a result of being displaced from the Ukraine-Russia war, and this has occurred now across six different events: six different moments in time.”
Trump, he said, “leads all of these negotiations” and “has a direct line with leadership at both Russia and Ukraine.”
The first lady, 56, said during an October 2025 speech that she had communicated directly with Putin about Ukrainian children living in Russia during the war, and shared that her “representative” had been handling other negotiations.
“Since President Putin received my letter last August, he responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly, and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia,” Trump said.
She continued, “Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communications regarding the welfare of these children... We have agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war... My representative has been working directly with President Putin’s team.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
Beckman, the CEO of advertising firm DMA United, has been the primary go-between for Ukraine and Russia on the first lady’s behalf, helping to mediate the brief ceasefire in the Kherson region late last month, according to the Times.
“When we couldn’t come to an agreement with the Russians on our own, we called Marc,” David Arakhamia, one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top peace negotiators, told the newspaper.
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