READY FOR HER CLOSE-UP Melania Trots Out Cameras for Military Family Visit A camera crew followed Melania Trump during her visit to a military base, prompting questions about why they were there.

First Lady Melania Trump is headed to a military base—camera crew in tow—to speak to military families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The first lady was joined by Second Lady Usha Vance as they departed Joint Base Andrews on Thursday for a visit to Fort Rucker in Alabama.

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“I want to take a moment to say thank you to one very important group of people: the families of America’s military. Your role is profound. While your loved ones are deployed, it’s up to you to keep your families strong, keep your children safe, and keep your homes full of love,” Melania said at the event.

Melania hailed military families in her speech. Eric Lee for The New York Times/via REUTERS

“America’s warriors are ready to protect our individual liberty, our freedom to speak as we wish, to assemble peacefully, and to worship according to our own beliefs,” she added.

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The cameras were also spotted following her around the military base after her remarks.

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It remains unclear why the camera crew was needed. The Daily Beast has reached out to her representatives for more information.

Melania brought Usha along for the trip. Eric Lee for The New York Times/via REUTERS

The visit to the Alabama military base comes after Melania accompanied her husband to a Veterans Day event at Arlington National Cemetery.

Her public appearances in recent days mark a stark contrast to her absence from the public eye this year.

The Daily Beast has reported extensively on the first lady’s public appearances, or lack thereof, and found that she has only been seen in public on average once every six days in 2026.

Melania being shown around the facilities. Eric Lee for The New York Times/via REUTERS

But at the same time, the first lady has sought to be more visible than ever in a more curated way, with Amazon announcing Melania: The Series.

The forthcoming two-part “series” comes after the first lady’s documentary feature film of the same name.

The Melania movie was a big bust by most standards. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

While the movie featured the days leading up to her husband’s second inauguration, the new “series” says it will feature the “extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.”

While Melania’s flacks labeled that movie a “historic success,” by industry standards it was largely seen as a bust, raking in just $10.71 million and losing more than $60 million once production and marketing costs were factored in.

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