Idaho Parents Defy Coronavirus Rules for Prom With Tagline ‘A Little Party Never Killed Nobody’
DANSE MACABRE
A group of parents in Idaho have taken it upon themselves to organize a prom after the local school canceled the annual party. The theme, as per an invitation that circulated on social media Wednesday, was “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” Melba Junior-Senior High School axed the official party due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local parent Chanall Astle told the Idaho Statesman that the theme is a reference to The Great Gatsby, or at least to the Fergie song included in the soundtrack of the Great Gatsby movie. Astle told the paper she had removed the flier from Facebook, but she would not say whether the event would go on as planned on April 17. She said, “It’s hard enough to give our kids some enjoyment this year and let them have a little fun. It’s really disappointing as a parent when you try to do a good thing, but people turn it into a bad thing.” She is not alone; parents across the country have attempted to throw bashes for students, though often to disastrous ends.