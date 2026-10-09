SHOWSTOPPER Member of Legendary Band Suffers Medical Emergency on Stage The incident occurred just two songs into Journey’s set. Rick Kern/Getty Images # 1

A gig by rock group Journey was temporarily stopped after drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a medical emergency on stage. The concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was just two songs in when the 62-year-old drummer suffered a health scare. The other band members left the stage, and keyboardist Jonathan Cain returned to address the crowd at the BOK Center. “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses,” Cain said. “It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready.” About 10 minutes later, guitarist Neal Schon confirmed to the audience that Castronovo had been taken to hospital. Drum tech Steve Toomey filled in for Castronovo, and the band continued the performance. No further details have been shared about Castronovo’s condition, but Schon said later in the show: “This concert is for Deen. I think he’s going to be fine.” Journey singer Arnel Pineda suggested that Castronovo fell ill because of “too much Gatorade,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock. Castronovo is not a founding member of Journey, but first played drums for them from 1998 to 2015 before returning to the group in July 2021.

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