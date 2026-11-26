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Men are skipping the chaos of holiday shopping and air travel, instead spending this break healing from plastic surgery.

“Men are finally getting brave enough to come in for facelifts,” Board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Pearlman told The Looker, revealing that his clinic has seen an increase of over 60 percent in male patients over the past four years.

The New York City-based professional, who has over three decades of industry experience, said his busiest season starts during the December holidays.

“People don’t want to take time off work. The holiday period gives them extra days to heal,” he explained. “Also, many people hibernate during the winter. They’re not running out to their country clubs, golf clubs, beach clubs… So they can go weeks without seeing friends and then have no telltale signs of having had surgery.”

Dr. Pearlman has seen a significant increase in the number of male clients seeking a facelift. This client wanted a refreshed look without addressing his under-eye area. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

Dr. Pearlman believes that the increase in male patients is because of the improved techniques that have made plastic surgery more undetectable than ever.

“Men worry most about their necks, jowls, and cheeks,” he explained. “The extended deep plane facelift that we do now addresses all three issues.”

Men want a refreshed, rested appearance without any telltale signs of plastic surgery. The holiday season is an optimal time for those who don’t want others to know about their procedure. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

The new technique repositions both the facial skin and superficial muscle, allowing facial rejuvenation without creating creases or distorting the mouth. And incisions, too, are more undetectable than ever.

“You get better results without looking fixed or done,” he said.

This 56-year-old patient’s goal was to fully rejuvenate his face. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

Dr. Pearlman said that men come in for the procedure, which costs between $75,000 and $100,000, to feel better when they look in the mirror.

“It’s all about confidence and feeling better in your own skin. You can go to the gym and tone yourself. You can eat well, but nothing is gonna suspend the face,” he said.

Continuing, “If you want the face to look as good as you feel inside, or as good as you feel after working out at the gym a couple times a week, nothing works like surgery.”

Dr. Pearlman said men come in looking for undetectable results. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

One thing that sets male patients apart from female patients is the longer social downtime, but not because healing is more difficult for men.

“Men are much more concerned than women about anybody noticing they’ve had cosmetic surgery,” Dr. Pearlman explained.

This client visited Dr. Pearlman to address his neck. Because of the amount of excess skin that needed to be removed, Dr. Pearlman advised him to have a full facelift for the best results. They also removed some excess skin from his upper eyelids, but he did not want to address his lower eyelids. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

That’s why he tells women they can expect to comfortably socialize within two weeks of their procedures, but tells men three weeks.

“What I’ll tell them is, ‘You’ll be good at three weeks for meeting important business clients, for family functions...’” he said. “‘But if your daughter’s getting married, I want three or four months.’”

He continued, “Not that it takes that long to heal, but if you have a little stitch that came apart or something you need to treat, you always want to have time to take care of anything that may not heal perfectly.”

Dr. Pearlman said that men are most worried about their necks. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

Men tend to wait longer than women to visit a plastic surgeon, and they rarely bring inspiration photos. Their goal is often to look like a younger, more rested version of themselves without a feminized appearance.

And thanks to Dr. Pearlman delivering successful results, more and more men keep visiting him through referrals.

Men go in for facelifts to boost confidence. Dr. Pearlman/The Daily Beast

“I just saw a guy earlier today who is two months post facelift,” Dr. Pearlman said. “He’s recently single, in his 60s, and he wanted to look more rejuvenated.”

The patient beamed at his appointment, saying he looked better than before without looking like he’d had anything done.

“That’s why men are doing it,” Dr. Pearlman said. “You can now do it, and no one notices other than saying, ‘My God, you look great.’”