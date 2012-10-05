Meningitis Cases Climb to 47

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
The meningitis scare is getting, well, scarier. There are now 47 cases reported in seven states: Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Five people have died from the outbreak so far, which has been tied to a New England pharmacy’s contaminated steroid injections. Over 600 vials of the injection were recalled after being sent to 23 states. The Center for Disease Control says the strain of meningitis is a non-contagious, fungal form of the disease.