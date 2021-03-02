CHEAT SHEET
Merck Will Team Up With J&J to Ramp Up COVID Vaccine Production
The pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck will team up with Johnson & Johnson to mass-produce the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reports. The CDC authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot and does not need to be refrigerated, last week. Merck had attempted to make its own COVID-19 vaccine, but discontinued those efforts in January after initial trials proved unsuccessful. “It’s a historic partnership,” a White House official told the Post. “This is a wartime effort.” President Biden is expected to officially announce the partnership later on Tuesday, according to the Post.