Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Terrifying Emergency After Takeoff

A commercial flight departed and almost immediately returned to Houston airport in Texas after the plane’s windshield shattered during takeoff. The Mesa Airlines aircraft, bound for El Paso, had only just left the tarmac when the glass in the cabin burst around 1 p.m. local time on Sunday. Officials said there were no injuries and that passengers were then transferred to a replacement plane to continue their journey. “The first officer’s windshield shattered shortly after takeoff, and while there was no depressurization, standard procedure in such cases is to return to the field,” a spokesperson for the carrier said. It came the same day that a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert for an emergency landing as smoke began to fill the cabin just two and a half hours after leaving Barcelona airport in Spain. The pilot put down in Porto, Portugal, where 11 passengers received medical attention, with three of them transferred to hospital for further care.
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